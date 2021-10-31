10/31/2021: Rain pulls away just in time for trick-or-treating

If the wet weather this morning has you worrying about trick-or-treating later tonight, don’t! The system bringing the showery activity is moving away from us, and rain chances fall off dramatically as the day goes on.

Highs will peak in the upper 50’s this afternoon. We’re thinking that mid 50’s are likely by prime time this evening. An isolated shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry.

Lows will fall into the mid 40’s tonight, then warm into the mid 50’s on Monday afternoon. It will be rather blustery at times, so consider it a cool and brisk welcome to the month of November.

For Election Day on Tuesday, most will stay dry with highs around 50. A couple lake effect rain and snow showers could make it to the Adirondacks. Wednesday will be a touch chillier, and perhaps a few more showers push closer to the Capital District. Some above 1,500′ in elevation may wind up with a light coating of snow!

The remainder of the forecast just looks plain ‘ol chilly, with lows around freezing and highs only in the 40’s! November in full swing!



-Matt