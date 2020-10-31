10/31/2020: Frosty Halloween, then another chance for wintry weather!

Bundle up! The spookiest day of the year is looking cold from start to finish! This morning, Albany recorded a low temperature of 19 degrees, which was only one degree shy of the record!

We will warm up this afternoon, but not that much… Expect highs in the low to mid 40’s under a lot of sun.

With a few more clouds ahead of an approaching clipper system, tonight won’t be quite as cold. Lows will range from the low 20’s in the Adirondacks to the upper 20’s in Albany and the Mid-Hudson.

Remember to set the clocks back and enjoy an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning! Temperatures will rise to 50 in the afternoon and a blustery south wind gets going.

Showers will arrive from the west by the late afternoon. In the evening, some of that moisture could change to snow in the mountains.

Another blast of cold air behind the initial band of rain will drop us back to near-freezing Sunday night and into Monday morning. Lake effect snow showers could develop and track all the way into the Capital Region and Western New England on Monday. While higher elevations could pick up another few inches, we don’t expect much more than another coating in the valley locations.

That being said, very windy conditions could accompany the snow showers, with some isolated spots seeing gusts of 40-50 mph. That would mean reduced visibility and nasty driving conditions… plan accordingly!

For election Day on Tuesday, expect another cold but dry one. Temperatures will range from the 20’s in the morning to right around 40 in the afternoon. Thankfully, temperatures warm up for the end of the work week… 60’s could be back on Friday! Enjoy and, until then, stay warm.



-Matt