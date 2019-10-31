10/31/19: Becoming Very Wet & Very Windy

Happy Halloween! Temperatures will be quite mild for October 31st but we gotta deal with a messy deal of heavy rain & very strong winds picking up tonight-Friday…

Expect scattered showers anytime this morning & into the afternoon with the steadiest & heaviest rain picking up by 5-6 PM. We’ll also see strong winds pick up this evening gusting 30-40 mph but stronger gusts overnight & through most of Friday can be closer to 50+ mph.

These stronger gusts overnight and through Friday can be concerning for power outages & potential wind damage.

Strong winds will be met with heavy rain tonight-overnight. Rain will pick up tonight and it can pour heavy overnight. There could even be some thunder overnight?

We’ve already picked up 6.72″ of rain this month & we can easily add 1-3 additional inches by tomorrow. Flooding & ponding concerns are here tonight-early Friday. Rivers will warrant watching as well..

Colder air coming in Friday AM could mean some mixing & light snow in the Adirondacks while the rest of the us dry out…

Friday will bring some sun but also expect falling temperatures with those strong winds so a very blustery day will be here. The cool down continues through the weekend…

Don’t forget to set those clocks an hour back this weekend!

