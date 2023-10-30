Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Certainly was a wet 48 hours across the Capital Region. Many areas picking up a half an inch to just over an inch of rain from Sunday morning through this afternoon. Drier air though is not too far away and will be moving in overnight and stick around into Tuesday.

Storm system to our south will continue to to slide away while a brief wedge of dry air moves into the northeast. This will provide lots of sunshine, but will keep us on the cooler side with highs mainly in the 40s.

A potent compact storm system moving in out of southern Canada will arrive on Wednesday. This will bring another shot of cooler temperatures along with the threat for a few rain or even snow showers. No snow accumulations are expected at this time, but temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 40s.

Sunshine returns to the Capital Region on Tuesday, all treats and no treats as we expect temperatures to remain on the cooler side of things, but all things considered, at least we’ve got the rain out of the way today.

Sunshine carries us right into the evening, temperatures will be in the 30s and mid 40s for highs, about 10 degrees cooler than average.

Wednesday will turn a bit cooler. Highs will hold in the 30s and low to mid 40s. This will bring a chance for scattered rain and snow showers. We are not expecting any accumulation, however, some of the guidance is trying to squeeze out a light coating for some. This would be mainly for the elevated surfaces and would melt away fairly quickly through the afternoon.

We begin to see a temperature rebound on Thursday with some sunshine and temperatures warming back close to 50. More sunshine for Friday, this will boost our temperatures closer to 60, we will likely be very close to 60 through the weekend with more clouds than sun and the chance for a shower Sunday afternoon. Don’t forget to set those clocks back one hour Saturday night before going to bed. We remain mostly cloudy again early next week with the likelihood of showers on Monday with highs near 50. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob