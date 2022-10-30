Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful weekend with frosty mornings and mild afternoons with highs in the low to mid 60s both days. We will see an increase in clouds overnight, which will keep us a bit milder, but those clouds will also stick around a bit for Monday which will keep us slightly cooler.

Clouds are already increasing through Western New York and Western Pennsylvania. These clouds are set to move in overnight tonight and throughout the day on Monday. We are not expecting any rainfall during the day on Monday, but there could be a stray evening shower for some.

Storm system in the middle of the country will be slowly moving to the northeast through the day on Monday. The bulk of the moisture will remain to our west, but we can’t totally rule out a quick shower Monday evening. The better chance of a shower or two comes in on Tuesday when this feature moves across the northeast bringing mostly cloudy skies, but still mild temperatures.

Halloween starts out partly sunny, watch for patchy fog to start the day, but temperatures should be much warmer with lows tonight only in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Throughout the afternoon we will see partly sunny skies as more moisture streams in from the southwest. Again, we are not expecting widespread rain, but there could be a stray shower or two early in the evening when the trick-or-treaters head out. You may want the umbrella on standby. High temperatures will be mild again in the upper 50s and low 60s. By around 7pm temperatures will have fallen only into the mid 50s.

We will keep the clouds through Monday night, with a slight chance of a shower, but with the clouds temperatures will remain on the mild side with lows mainly in the upper 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning.

Clouds look to stick around through the day on Tuesday, but despite this, temperatures will rise into the mid and potentially upper 60s for some. We do run the risk for a shower or two, but again, I think the majority of us remain dry.

High pressure builds back in for Wednesday, this will bring a return to plenty of sunshine and temperatures on the warm side still with highs in the mid to upper 60s once again.

More sunshine for both Thursday and Friday which will allow temperatures to warm in the mid to upper 60s, may get close to 70 again on Friday. With partly sunny skies and a southwest wind on Saturday this looks to be our very warm afternoon. Temperatures could easily surge into the low to mid 70s, potentially near record territory. We turn slightly cooler on Sunday with a few more clouds around and highs still holding in the mid to upper 60s. Have a great week! -Rob