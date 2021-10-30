10/30/21: Cloudy but Mainly Dry for Halloween

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Storm system will continue to push northward, very slowly overnight tonight, this will lead to an area of showers and steady rain overnight into Sunday morning. These showers do look to taper off by midday.

The good news is, as the day progresses on Sunday, things should improve. I don’t think we will break out in a ton of sunshine, but there could be a few sunny breaks as drier air aloft tried to work in through the afternoon and into the evening hours. This will bring in a drying trend throughout the day.

But there is a cold front that is lurking through the upper Great Lakes, this will sneak in by Monday night which will bring with it a shot of some cooler air that looks to stick around for quite some time with highs temps mainly in the 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s and 30s.

Halloween may start out with a few showers, especially from about I-90 northbound.

However, as mentioned, as the day progresses drier air will work its way in from the west, this may provide a break or two of sunshine through the afternoon into the early evening hours.

All the ghouls and goblins should be set to go once the sun starts setting in the evening, which, by the way, is a little before 6 p.m., not expecting any rain, will just be cloudy with temperatures mainly in the low to mid-50s. Improvements continue through the day on Monday as we kick off a new month and usher in November. We should see partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s, but the breezes will be a bit busy from time to time.

A boundary moves through Monday evening, this will bring with it cooler air. Tuesday we drop down into the upper 40s to near 50 for high temperatures and by the time we get into the middle to the second half of next week highs will mainly be in the 40s with the chance for a few rain and mountain snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a spooky Halloween and be sure to stay safe! -Rob