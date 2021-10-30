10/30/2021: A rather rainy start to Hallo-weekend

A slow moving weather system will bring unsettled conditions for this last stretch of October, but at least Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend days!

Expect on and off light showers throughout the course of the day Saturday. Highs will peak in the upper 50’s before rounds of steadier rain arrive after dark.

With the wet weather and cloud cover, temps wont fall off quite as much. Valley locations will dip only into the upper 40’s, with low 40’s in the higher terrain.

Halloween itself will stay gloomy, but the heaviest of the rain will be off the map by Sunday morning. A couple isolated sprinkles could linger for trick or treating, but most will stay dry with temps in the 50’s.

We dry out completely for Monday, the first day of November! It will be cool, breezy, and brisk, with highs in the mid 50’s. Expect slightly cooler temps – 30’s in the morning, barely hitting 50 in the afternoon – for Election Day on Tuesday. A few showers could pass through the Adirondacks and the North County, with a chance for a few snowflakes mixing in over the higher terrain!

Wednesday is a similar setup, with shower chances across a wider portion of the area. Between the two days, a few spots over 1,500′ in elevation may pick up a light coating of snow! Nothing major, but a sign of things to come this winter… Thursday is dry and cool, with highs in the upper 40’s, then shower chances rebound for Friday.



-Matt