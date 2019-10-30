10/30/19: Mostly Cloudy & Mild…Showers Tonight

Clouds will win today with some breaks of sun. Temperatures are mild again with highs reaching the mid 60s! We’re staying dry until some showers sneak in from the south after 7-8 PM.

As the showers arrive after 7-8 PM, they can continue overnight…

Halloween will start with some light scattered showers until the mid-late afternoon but steadier & heavier rain is likely after 5-6PM. I know-tough for trick-or-treating! The earlier the better to dodge the heaviest rain for the kids tomorrow…

We’ll be drying by Friday morning BUT colder air could make for some light mixing or snow in the Adirondacks!

Winds are a big part of the story Thursday night-Friday. Winds gusting Friday 40-50+ mph can cause some headaches with power outages or perhaps some wind damage.

Friendly reminder to enjoy the milder temps through tomorrow because falling temperatures & strong winds Friday will be quite chilly. This weekend stays cool through the days and cold at night. Set your clocks back an hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 AM!