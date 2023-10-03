Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A record breaking afternoon today with the official high in Albany reaching 85, breaking the old record of 83 which was set back in 1967. More of the same tomorrow with the crescendo of the heat expected for Wednesday as the upper level ridge crests over the northeast.

Big ridge of high pressure will continue to remain parked overhead through Wednesday, this will allow temperatures to once again reach the mid 80s, there could be a few locations that try to make a run at 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon. However, a BIG dip in the jet stream is heading our way for the up coming weekend and this will bring about big changes with much cooler air for the weekend.

A cold front will be the spark of the change with heavy rain possible by Friday night and into Saturday as this front taps into some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful and quiet weather. More sunshine after some morning fog for Wednesday. Temperatures near record warmth, the current record is 86 set back in 1891, we will come VERY close to this.

Thursday should remain warm, but we will likely take a small step back as we introduce a few more clouds into the mix. We do remain dry through the day and clouds will likely be on the increase through the night ahead of the rain expected by sometime on Friday. Temperatures will top out mainly in the low 80s.

More clouds with the chance for a few showers by Friday with temperatures cooler in the low 70s. Only the low to mid 60s with showers and periods of rain on Saturday, it will turn a bit breezy with the passage of a cold front by Saturday afternoon and evening. Cooler but mostly dry for Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. We hold in the mid to upper 50s through early next week with the chance for scattered showers each day. It could be cold enough on Monday that there could be a mix in the higher terrain of the Adirondacks. Have a great night and enjoy the warmth! -Cap & Rob