10/3/2020: Isolated showers, otherwise great Fall weekend ahead

Winds off the Great Lakes will bring a mix of sun and clouds today. If you’re in the Adirondacks or western Mohawk Valley, a few showers are possible in the late morning to early afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50’s in the immediate Capital District, with slightly cooler temperatures in the forecast for the hills and mountains.

Skies will clear through the late afternoon and evening, setting up a chilly night! Lows will range from 30 degrees in the Adirondacks, to mid 30’s in Albany, to 40 in the Mid-Hudson.

After a cool, crisp, and clear start to the day, Sunday’s highs will end up a bit warmer – right around 60 in Albany. Winds will shift south, and we’ll see a gradual increase in cloud cover through the afternoon.

Clouds will give way to rain overnight and into Monday morning. The first half of the first day of the work will will be gloomy, with those on and off showers hanging around. Beyond that, Tuesday looks incredible, with highs in the upper 60’s and sun. Wednesday will bring another shower chance, followed by clearing, falling temperatures, and breezy conditions to round out the 7-Day forecast.