10/3/19: Chilly, Cloudy Day-Rainy Afternoon Again

It’s hard to believe yesterday morning we were waking up in the 60s & 70s when it’s 30s & 40s this morning!

Expect a chilly day in general now that we’re behind a cold front and we’ll find clouds win again with rain after 3-4 PM. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two this morning but most will see more widespread rain later today/tonight.

We should be drying by 4-5 AM Friday morning with overcast skies. We’ll see clouds rule until sunshine starts mixing in by Noon-2PM with mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon! Friday will also be quite windy with gusts near 20-30 mph. We’ll keep it clear overnight allowing frost early Saturday morning. Saturday will be quite sunny & eventually warm to near 60°.

Sunday will be sunny to start before clouds start mixing in by the afternoon and clouds will take over. Rain can be expected by the late afternoon and through the night. Monday looks pretty wet before only a leftover shower or two Tuesday?