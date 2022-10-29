The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure was in control overnight, with clear skies and calm conditions allowing for a very chilly start this morning – many dipped down into the 20’s. Not to worry! The same clear skies that allowed us to cool so much overnight will let the sun in over the course of the day. Expect highs right around 60.

Sunday looks like a very similar forecast, with a cool start followed by low 60’s later on.

We get a bit of a pattern change for Halloween, but not necessarily for the worse. It’ll be a milder morning, with temps only down to around 40. We peak in the low 60’s during the afternoon, and will still be in the upper 50’s by prime time for trick-or-treating.

A couple showers are possible early on Tuesday, but rain will not be widespread. Overnight lows stay especially mild, only down to around 50 by the morning.

The remainder of the week looks incredibly mild, especially considering that it’s the first week of November. Enjoy!