10/29/2021: More treats than tricks for Halloween weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The weather is already in the Halloween spirit. Today is off to eerie start with areas of dense fog and low clouds. The fog is especially thick within our river valleys. Give yourself some extra time for the morning commute. Temperatures are also a bit chilly. There may even be some frost on the pumpkins at our house.

Very similar to yesterday, we will break out of the low clouds by late morning. This afternoon will feature partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

Our next round of rain isn’t too far off. Periods of rain will return tonight and continue Saturday. An area of low pressure coming out of the Ohio Valley will fuel waves of rain to start to the weekend. The rain could be heavy at times. Activity will begin to slow once of the system moves north of us on Sunday. A widespread one to one and a half inches of rain is expected.

Halloween will be more of a treat than a trick. Showers will diminish during the second part of the day. Temperatures will be mild with evening readings in the low and mid 50s. That’s pretty good for this time of year in the Capital Region.

November will be off to a mostly dry start. A burst of chilly air is in our sights. Highs starting mid-week might not make it out of the 40s.