10/29/2020: Rain returns then changes to snow tonight

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The Capital Region is pretty well fogged in this morning. You could take a knife this thick fog. Visibility has dropped below a quarter of a mile. Take it slow as you’re heading out the door. Allow for more following distance. Only use your low beams.

There is a lot to talk about today as three big weather makers converge on the Northeast. A potent winter storm will scoop now-Tropical Storm Zeta and boogey eastward. This huge storm system will interact with the coldest air of the fall starting this evening.

A soaking rain will overspread the area starting late this morning. The second part of the day will turn very wet. Temperatures will stay on the chilly side with highs only reaching the mid 40s around the Capital Region.

The colder air is looming. Snow will begin mixing with the rain as early as dinnertime for the higher terrain to the north.

The cold air will funnel southward overnight. The transition to snow will begin after midnight for Albany. By tomorrow morning the entire News 10 area will see snow.

This will be a heavy wet snow. Be prepared for slippery conditions during the morning commute. The snow may also put stress on trees that still have leaves on them.

Light accumulations are likely, especially for areas above 1,500 feet. The Catskills, the Berkshires, and parts of the southern Greens could see between two and five inches through tomorrow morning. The valley floor will see the measurable snowfall of the season with a coating of slushy snow possible.

The snow will quickly wrap up during the first half of the day tomorrow. The colder air won’t be quite as eager to exit. Temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s into Saturday. Halloween will be brighter but bone chilling.

We will see a brief bump in temperature to close out the weekend. A fresh batch of cold air will arrive by early next week. A few more snow showers can’t be ruled out on Monday.