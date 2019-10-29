10/29/19: Mostly Cloudy & Milder-Spot Drizzle?

Today will be pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies while warming to near 60°

Wednesday will start mild again with more clouds & dry skies but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon/evening..

Thursday is going to be tough! Trick-or-treaters for Halloween will have to deal with rain, heavy rain, late Thursday afternoon-evening. Soaking rain is looking more likely Thursday night and we could even be concerned about areas of poor drainage dealing with some flash flooding? Friday will start with some showers and temperatures in the mid 50s but falling temperatures through the day Friday will mean a COLD end in the 30s. The first weekend of November will be quite cool. We fall back and gain an extra hour of sleep with Daylight Saving Time ending Sunday at 2 AM!