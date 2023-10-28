Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was the last of the warm days for some time across the Capital Region, the official high in Albany reached 74 degrees before the passage of a cold front that brought with it gusty winds a few showers and falling temperatures. Area-wide rainfall is likely on Sunday which will keep temperatures in the 40s through the afternoon.

Area of low pressure sliding northeastward along a frontal boundary will first bring clouds overnight, then will bring periods of rain and showers through the region during the mid morning and early afternoon on Sunday. The rain and a northeast wind will hold temperatures in the 40s.

There will be another push of moisture for Sunday night and early Monday, but behind that storm system we will see a push of chilly air to start early next week and likely continue through much of the week with daytime highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s!

If you wake up early on Sunday things should be quiet, skies will likely be mostly cloudy and there is the chance a shower or two could sneak in to the western counties, but most will start the day dry.

Rain will develop between 9am-11am and continue through the afternoon, perhaps tapering to showers by the evening. Temperatures will be on the cool side, mainly in the 40s for much of the day.

Low pressure will pass to our south overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Monday will likely start out wet with a period of rain, likely transitioning to showers through the afternoon.

Skies may try to brighten a touch for late Monday afternoon and early evening, any leftover moisture by Monday evening may end as a bit of wet snow mainly in the higher elevations north and west of Albany. Temperatures on Monday hold in the 40s, some may not get out of the upper 30s in the Adirondacks.

The cooler weather continues through the middle of the week with the chance at a shower or perhaps a light wintry mix for Wednesday. Temperatures moderate for the end of the week with highs back into the low 50s, we could make a run back towards 60 by early next weekend! Have a great night and stay warm on Sunday! -Rob