10/28/2021: A beautiful late October day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The nor’easter has been shipped out to sea. Now fair fall weather is in store to end the work week.

High pressure to our south will bring in sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and a light breeze today. Temperatures will check in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

We’ll stretch our dry time into Friday. An approaching system will send more clouds our way, though. Starting late tonight high clouds will build in. Skies will go partly sunny by the end of Friday.

The next round of rain moves in Friday night. Periods of heavy rain will be possible again. Saturday will be wetter weekend day. A few showers will linger into Halloween.