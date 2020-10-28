10/28/2020: Turning into a wonderful Wednesday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The clouds and mist just won’t leave us alone. An upper-level disturbance is slowly passing through the Northeast this morning. Overcast skies and an area of light rain and drizzle is lagging behind. The pesky light rain will continue working southward this morning.

The day will improve as we go. Sunshine will break through the clouds during the second part of the day. It will be so nice to see the sun! Temperatures will run a tad milder with highs climbing into the lower 50s around the Capital Region.

Tonight will be a quiet night. Clouds will begin to fill back in ahead of an active end to the week. A pair of potent systems will merge and make a big splash across the eastern third of the country. The two systems are Zeta, which is expected to make landfall along the Gulf coast later today, and a potent winter system currently centered over Texas. After landfall Zeta will make a quick turn to the northeast and its energy will get absorbed by the strong upper-level low.

So what does that mean for us? It’s going to be an interesting weather story to say the least. Things will get wet again during the middle part of Thursday. The rain will become widespread late-day.

Colder air is looming. That cold air mass will rush southward Thursday evening. The changeover to snow could occur as early as Thursday evening around the higher terrain. The cold rain will transition to wet snow for the valley floor through the night.

There will be plenty of cold air to work with, but how long with the precipitation stick around? Periods of wet snow or mix in the valleys will persist through Friday morning. The latest model trends keeps the storm track to our south. The storm looks to start pulling away into the second part of the day. Accumulations are likely, even for the valley floor. Cap and Tim will have a look at possible snowfall amounts this evening on News 10.

The coldest air of the fall will linger into the start of the week. Skies will start clearing as the wintry precipitation tapers off. Halloween’s temperatures may send a chill down your spine. We’ll start off in the teens to lower 20s and highs will only reach 40s. Trick-or-treaters will want to dress in warm layers and consider adding a coat to their costumes.

A southerly breeze will push temperatures back into the 50s Sunday afternoon. This will be out ahead of quick system that will bring another chance for showers and a fresh batch of chilly air to begin next week.