10/28/2019: Mild, with more sun for Monday

If you found yourself put off by Sunday’s rainy, gloomy weather, not to worry… Monday’s looking much better!

Low pressure that brought all the wet weather yesterday is working its way off the coast. We’ll be in between major weather systems today, so expect light winds and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be running 5-10 degrees above average this afternoon, with a forecast highs in the mid 60’s for Albany and surrounding areas, and upper 50’s for the hills and mountains.

Overnight, more clouds will work their way into the area, setting up another round of mild temperatures. Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 40’s.

Cloud cover will turn over to mist and drizzle by daybreak on Tuesday, with dreary weather staying in place all day. A few, steadier showers could move up from the coast to places like Dutchess, Columbia, and Berkshire counties.

The clouds and the moisture will keep temperatures in the 50’s for most, with 60 degrees possible in Albany and nearby towns.

Wednesday looks cloudy, but most should stay dry. Expect above-average temperatures peaking in the mid 60’s.

The next big weather system arrives just in time for Halloween. Overcast skies and a few rounds of showers could impact trick or treating. Make sure the kiddos have got the rain gear ready to go!

Heavier rain and a bit of wind will move in for the first half of the Day Friday. Cooler air will be pulled in behind this system, with overnight lows dropping back to near freezing and highs in the upper 40’s or low 50’s.