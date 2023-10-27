Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Record breaking warmth to end the week with the official high in Albany reaching 80 degrees, beating the old record by 1 degree. We will knock a few degrees off for Saturday ahead of a cold front, but temperatures will be much cooler by the second half of the weekend.

A very strong cold front will be slicing through the Great Lakes and eventually into the northeast during the first part of the upcoming weekend. This will bring more seasonable temperatures to the Capital Region for the end of the weekend and early next week with chances for rain.

The chances for rain will move in on Sunday as a storm system rides along the cold frontal boundary from the south and west. This will bring a period of rain and scattered showers Sunday afternoon, keeping our temperatures in the 40s.

Futurecast shows some sunshine to start the day on Saturday with temperatures likely in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As the cold front approaches, temperatures will spike into the low to mid 70s. We will also see an increase in cloud cover and the risk for a shower or two into the afternoon, most will likely remain dry.

Winds will gust behind this front, dropping our temperatures into the 50s by Saturday evening. We stay dry into Sunday morning, but the clouds will be on the increase and we will likely begin Sunday with more clouds than sun.

Because of the approaching rain, temperatures will hold only in the 40s Sunday afternoon with the rain and showers in place. The cool air will remain with us into early next week.

Rain and showers likely continue through the first part of Monday, but temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the 40s. We hold in the upper 40s for highs on Halloween and will slowly begin to warm up towards the end of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob