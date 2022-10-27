The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Yesterday was more like Sweat-ober than October. Albany’s high of 76° tied the second warmest October 26th. Today is more realistic for this time of year with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. A lot of leaves blow around with 35-40 mph gusts.

Unsettled weather is out and sunshine is in now. The high over Michigan will be our only weather maker over the coming days. The wind will settle down tonight as the high tracks closer.

Friday will be “textbook” for late October. Following a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the low/mid 50s under a lot of sunshine. It will be another quiet night with even colder temperatures. Many will wake up Saturday to the coldest temperatures of the season.

A lot of treats this Halloween weekend with sunshine and highs in the 60s. But Halloween has some tricks up its sleeves with a few showers. Hopefully the rain won’t melt the little witches. Warmer afternoons will hang on as we flip the calendar to November.