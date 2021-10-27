10/27/2021: Nor’easter departs, clouds and breeze linger

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The rain from our first nor’easter of the season has come to an end. There are ongoing minor flooding concerns west of Albany. Flood warnings remain in effect for the Schoharie Creek, and for parts of Greene and Ulster counties. Storm total rainfall was impressive for theses areas. Parts of Greene County picked up over five inches of rain. Amounts were much less east of the Hudson River due to “shadowing” (drying) over the Vermont mountains and the Berkshires.

The strong coastal low begins the day off the coast of Cape Cod. Heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts are impacting southern and eastern New England.

Peak gusts exceeded 70 mph in coastal Massachusetts. The blustery conditions will impact the Capital Region today. Our top gusts will be in the 30 mph to 40 mph range.

Along with the breeze, clouds will stick around for most of the day. Areas to the west will see more in the way of sunshine by late-day. The clouds will continue to clear out overnight.

Tomorrow is the pick of the week! Enjoy the sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and just a light breeze. We look to stay dry through Friday night. The next storm system will bring off and on showers throughout the weekend. Saturday will be the wetter of the two days. November will begin on a drier and mild note.