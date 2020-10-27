10/27/2020: Still cool but not quite as gray today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The week got off to a not-so nice start to say the least. We are waking up cloudy, damp, and a little misty. A batch of drizzle and light rain is dropping through the Capital Region and mid-Hudson Valley. Activity will quickly exit the area this morning. Keep an eye for areas of fog, especially in the higher terrain. Slowly but surely we will see improvements during the middle part of this week.

Our skies won’t be quite as gray this afternoon. Some rays of sunshine will try and poke through the stubborn clouds. After starting off in the mid 40s, we’ll end the day seasonably cool with a high near 50°.

Another a slug of moisture will try and pass through the Capital Region this evening. Patchy drizzle or stray shower will exit before midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will get chilly with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be the best day of the work week. High pressure will slide overhead so we will welcome in more sunshine. Temperatures will be a tad milder. If you have leaves to rake or other yard work to do, take advantage of the dry weather the next two days.

The weather story will become more complex for the end of the week. A big storm system, made up of a strong upper-level low and the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, will bring widespread precipitation Thursday and Friday. Soaking rain will move in on Thursday. Colder air will arrive Thursday night. Rain could mix with, or change over to wet snow. It is still too early to say if there will be any accumulations, but the best chances will be around the higher terrain.

The strong upper-level system will pull in the coldest air of the fall. Temperatures on Halloween may send a chill down your spine. Saturday begins in the 20s before climbing into the mid 40s through the afternoon. Trick-or-treaters will want to add some layers to their costume.