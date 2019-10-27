10/27/2019: Rainy and windy for Sunday

If you’ve got things to take care of around the house, today is the day… Expect rain and wind for most of your Sunday.

The huge, sprawling system bringing us the wet weather is what’s left of Tropical Storm Olga. The storm fell apart after moving over land, and merged with a cold front that pulled all the Gulf of Mexico moisture up to the Northeast.

Rain will be heavy at times, but flooding isn’t much of a concern. Expect the wet weather to pick up around 10 or 11.

Gusts could be upwards of 40 miles per hour this afternoon in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, Catskills, Greens, Taconics and Berkshires. We don’t expect widespread impacts, but a few tees could be brought down. Spotty power outages could be possible.

In Albany and surrounding ares, expect gusts of 20-30 miles per hour – not quite as strong, but still breezy. Rain will taper off by early evening, with only a few showers left on the map by sunset.

Overnight, clouds will stick around and lead to mild temperatures. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40’s across the region.

Monday is shaping up to be a great day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60’s for most.

Tuesday could feature a few showers, particularly east of Albany. Wednesday looks cloudy, but most should stay dry. The next weather system moves in just in time for Halloween. Expect wet and breezy conditions the second half of Thursday and for most of Friday.

Cooler air will be pulled in behind this system, with temperatures struggling to hit 50 under mostly sunny skies next weekend.