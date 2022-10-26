The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s murky and oddly warm this morning. Temperatures are starting near 60 degrees under cloudy skies. This will be the final day in our stretch of gloomy fall days.

Clouds will hang tough through most of the day. Those east of the Hudson River will have the best chance of seeing showers. Scattered activity can be expected through the lunch hour. Some sun will poke through the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above-normal again with highs near 70 degrees.

A system to our west will cross pretty quietly. First gaps in the clouds will fill back in. A cold front may spark a few evening showers and patches of drizzle. Everything dries up before midnight. A change in the air will follow.

Skies will gradual clear Thursday. Instead of the 70s, highs will *only* reach the lower 60s. That’s still seasonably warm for this time of year.

You’ll really feel the cooler air on Friday. After a frosty start, temperatures will only reach the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around.

Most of Halloween weekend is a treat with sunshine and mild temperatures. Showers may start creeping in for trick-or-treaters on Monday. We’ll keep an eye on things so you don’t get tricked by the weather.