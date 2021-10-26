10/26/2021: Powerful storm brings heavy rain and some wind

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The rain has overspread the area again, and it will hang with us all day long. A strong coastal low will feed steady rain and periods of heavy rainfall. The downpours have already started and will be off and on throughout the day.

A powerful low will stall off the coast of southern New England over the next 36 hours. Fortunately it is too warm for snow. This would have been one significant snowstorm. Instead the top impact from the continuous heavy rainfall will be flooding.

Locally the highest rainfall totals are expected west of Albany, especially in the Catskills. Upsloping will enhance the rain and could lead to localized amounts of four to six inches through Wednesday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect until lunchtime Wednesday. The rest of the area could still see a lot of ponding.

The steady rain will begin to slow tonight. Most of the rain will have exited by wake up on Wednesday. But we aren’t done with this nor’easter yet.

Phase 2 of the storm is the wind. The strongest gusts will be just off the coast, for eastern Long Island, and the Cape. The Catskills and the Taconics could see the winds kick up into the 30-40 mph range starting this evening and through Wednesday.

With the coastal low out of the way conditions will improve through the middle of the week. Thursday will be the “pick day” with more sunshine and milder highs. This will only be a brief break from the wet weather. Our next widespread rain chance will kick in Friday night and last through the weekend.