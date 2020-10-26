10/26/2020: Cool and soggy start to the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It’s almost as if a switch was flipped over the weekend. More seasonable air arrived, and is now here to stay. The weather has made a turn too. After sunshine yesterday, showers moved in overnight. It’s a gloomy, soggy, and chilly start to the week.

There will be a lot of gloom today, but it’s not all doom. Showers will be off and on with the best chances coming this morning. Scattered showers will persist through the afternoon. Skies will be overcast in between the raindrops. There will be a “raw” feeling with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

Shower activity will taper off this evening as a cold front passes through the Northeast. Clouds will hang tough behind the boundary. Lows will settle close to 40° for the Capital Region.

A weak upper-level disturbance will push through tomorrow. This will keep the clouds around and may produce late-day sprinkles or stray shower. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool. Albany’s high looks to make it back to 50 degrees.

The sun will finally break out of Wednesday, but temperatures won’t get too much of a boost. We’ll start off in the 30s before topping off in the lower 50s again.

The end of the week is looking interesting to say the least. Rain returns Thursday courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta. But that’s not all. A Canadian high pressure will send chilly air southward. It looks like the two systems will “meet up” Thursday night into Friday morning. A wintry mix will be possible. The higher terrain may see mostly snow. We will be closely monitoring the set up over the coming days. Stay with the Storm Tracker weather team for the latest updates.

The rain and snow showers will exit before the week. The sun will shine again but the temperature may send a chill down your spine. The chilly air will hang around for Halloween with 40-degree highs.