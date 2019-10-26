10/26/2019: Saturday looks great! No sun on Sunday…

If you’ve got outdoor plans this weekend, today’s the day! High pressure will be in control, bringing cool temperatures and clear skies.

Expect highs to peak in the upper 50’s in the Hudson River valley, with low to mid 50’s elsewhere.

The nice weather can’t last forever… expect more clouds this evening, and showers moving in by sunrise on Sunday. The silver lining is that temperatures will remain mild, bottoming out in the mid 40’s across the region.

The rain is coming from a bit of an unusual place… What’s left of Tropical Storm Olga is currently soaking the Deep South. While interaction with land has brought wind speeds way down, the moisture associated with the system will move north quickly over the weekend.

By Saturday evening, the rain will have made it to the Midwest. Clouds wrapping around the system will start to move into our area this evening.

Showers will move into the Capital Region by early Sunday morning, and the rain won’t let up until the evening.

Rain could be heavy at times, and will likely be accompanied by breezy conditions. Winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Monday looks dry, but cloudy at times. Temperatures will be warmer, in the mid 60’s for most. Tuesday could feature a few stray showers, mainly south and east of Albany. Wednesday, everyone could see a shower or two, but it’s not looking like a washout. Highs will be low to mid 60’s throughout this period.

Heavier rain returns for Thursday and could make a mess of Halloween plans. Make sure you’ve got the rain gear worked into the costume!

Wet weather will linger into the first half of Friday. Colder air will be pulled in behind this system, and some data shows a few snowflakes could even be possible on the back end of the rain. The long range outlook shows a cooler than average start to November.