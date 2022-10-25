The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s not the prettiest of mornings with clusters of showers, mist, and locally dense fog. But, things are looking up for the afternoon.

Hit or miss showers and patchy drizzle will hang on as a boundary stalls over the Northeast. After drizzle and a few showers this morning, we’ll introduce hints of sunshine. Temperatures are already warm this morning. By the afternoon highs will spike close to 70 degrees.

Our pattern remains unsettled over the next 24 hours. Shower chances will come from not one but two systems. Showers will come from the coastal low and a strong storm arriving from the Great Lakes. The storm off of the East Coast will pack more of punch for those of you east of the Capital District.

Areas east of the Hudson River will be rainfall “winners.” Parts of western New England could pick up another three-quarters of an inch, or more, through Wednesday evening. The Catskills, Schoharie Valley, and the Mohawk Valley will be drier.

The forecast will look more like late October-like following Wednesday’s shower chances. Temperatures will slide into the 60s and eventually the 50s to end the week. Sunshine will rule through the weekend. We’re tracking a low-end shower chance at this point for Halloween. Stay tuned for more updates on the spooky holiday forecast.