10/25/2021: The beginning of this week’s rounds of rain

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Ok, it’s not so happy this Monday morning as rain falls. But there is good news. Today won’t be a washout!

Last night’s rain will taper off during the morning commute. Be aware of ponding of water and road spray. The rain also shook some of the leaves loose. The wet leaves on the roads could make things extra slippery. The steady rain will transition to hit or miss showers during the second part of the day. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with seasonably cool highs near 55° around the Capital District.

Don’t put your rain gear away just yet. Rain returns tonight. This round will feature periods of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder after midnight. The low will emerge off the coast of Long Island. Additional rounds of rain will spiral through the Northeast. The wind will pick up too.

Rain will exit Wednesday morning. Between now and then the News10 area will pick one to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts to the south of Albany.

The October rain isn’t over yet. After a brief stretch of brighter and milder days, showers will return Friday. Waves of rain look to continue through Halloween weekend.