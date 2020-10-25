10/25/2020: Fall chill settles in, more rain for the work week

High pressure up north kept us clear overnight, and funneled in some cooler air from up north. Because of it, we got all the way down to the 20’s and 30’s this morning.

After the cool start, temperatures will rebound somewhat. Most will hit the 50 degree mark, though the hills and mountains will struggle to break out of the 40’s.

Overnight and into Monday morning, clouds will build in preventing us from getting quite as cold. Expect low to mid 30’s for most.

The high terrain of the Adirondacks and Greens could get just cold enough for a few hours in the early morning to support wintry mix as the next weather system moves in. For the rest of us, however, don’t expect more than a cold rain on and off through Monday.

Showers will stick around into Tuesday, and temperatures stay decidedly on the cool side. We’ll get a much deserved break from the damp weather on Wednesday, with enough sun to get us back to 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain returns as a system approaches from the south on Thursday. As it begins to pull away from us early on Friday, it could get cold enough to support a few hours of wintry mix early in the morning before transitioning back to a cold rain.

Thankfully, Halloween looks dry, albeit cool. We’ll wake up to the 20’s and warm into the mid 40’s for the afternoon.