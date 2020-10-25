10/25/20: Cool with Showers for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Although it was a cool afternoon to end the weekend, we did enjoy a decent amount of sunshine. Hopefully you got a chance to soak up as much of that as you could because we will start the week off on a rather gloomy note with showers through Monday and temperatures stuck in the 40’s.

An area of low pressure is well to our south this evening, but it is throwing showers as far north as New York City. There are also a few showers through south central Pennsylvania that will expand and move northeastward late tonight and into Monday morning.

An area of low pressure will develop near the Ohio Valley early in the day on Monday, this will then move northward bringing a renewed push of moisture for late Monday afternoon and evening.

It looks like the first half of Monday will be the wettest for most, with widely scattered showers.

On and off showers will continue through the afternoon, when it isn’t raining we will unfortunately be socked in with mostly overcast skies, so temperatures will not move too much during the afternoon.

Tuesday is looking drier, however, we will still be dealing with stubborn clouds through the afternoon with breaks of sunshine likely and temperatures a little closer to 50.

We also continue to monitor a tropical storm now nearing the Yucatan Peninsula, this is now tropical storm Zeta and it is expected to reach hurricane strength by Monday afternoon. Right now it’s track would bring it through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf of Mexico, most likely between Louisiana and the pan handle of Florida. By Thursday afternoon we will begin to feel the effects of this system with showers and steady rain developing and continuing through Thursday night.

At the same time an area of low pressure looks to develop near Oklahoma and track through the Ohio valley south of us. This looks to try and tap into some very chilly air and the way it looks right now would bring us a wintry mix Thursday night into Friday. Too soon to discuss details, but the best chance at accumulating snow would be at elevations over 1,500 feet. We will continue to monitor this over the coming days. Clearing out just in time for Halloween, but it will be chilly with highs only in the 40’s. Have a great week! -Rob