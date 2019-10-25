10/25/19: Mostly Cloudy & Mostly Dry Until the Evening…

Sunshine & upper 60s was incredible yesterday but here comes a cooling trend…

Today will be a mostly cloudy & mostly dry day with highs reaching the upper 50s & low 60s.

The best chances for some showers will be to the NW through the Adirondacks until after 4-5 PM those showers start sinking south after sunset..

These showers will exit by 2-3 AM Saturday with more clouds clearing overnight and Saturday is looking bright! Sunshine & mid 50s will make for the pick day of the weekend before the rain moves in late Saturday night-Sunday. Sunday is looking like a wash-out..

We’ll dry out for Monday with some more sun & we’ll track some showers next week with a bump up in temperatures with days in the low 60s.

