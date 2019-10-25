10/25/19: 50/50 Weekend Ahead

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

It was a seasonable day to round out the work week with temperatures mainly in the 50’s with overcast conditions… Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend with highs once again in the 50’s with sunshine!

We’ve got a frontal boundary to our south with a few showers pushing through for tonight through about 1 or 2am on Saturday morning… That will get out of here and give us a beautiful afternoon for Saturday.

By late tonight high pressure from the west will be pushing in, allowing our skies to clear out and that will lead to some patchy fog by Saturday morning, but will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

By the time we get into Saturday night, mainly after midnight rain will start streaming in from the south. This rain has tropical connections and we will be dealing with quite a bit of rain through Sunday. Right now totals look to range from about 0.5″- 1.5″ when all is said and done.

Futurecast does a very nice job timing out this rainfall. By 6am on Sunday we will be dealing with widespread showers moving in.

By noon on Sunday we expect showers to increase in coverage and intensity which will leave us with a pretty rainy Sunday afternoon.

The rain could be heavy at times. The good news is as we head into the first half on next week temperatures rebound back to the low 60’s with some sunshine. As we approach Halloween the forecast is still a bit uncertain. However, right now we look to see seasonable temperatures, but it will turn wet and breezy for both Thursday and Friday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob & Matt