The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It was another delightful fall weekend with comfortable temperatures. We did end up cloudier yesterday. The feature responsible for the clouds is also sending bands of showers inland. We are in between waves as we kick off the day.

Isolated showers will pass through the News10 area this morning. We then catch a break through the late morning before more light rain arrives. Areas east of Albany will have a better chance of getting wet. What rain is out there will wrap up before dinnertime.

Rounds of stray showers will hang on through the middle of the week. Tuesday’s shower coverage will be pretty sparse. The entire area has a better rain chance coming on Wednesday. We’ll dry out, and stay dry through the weekend.

Clouds and showers won’t slow our temperatures. After the 60s today, we are eyeing back-to-back afternoons in the 70s. For real these are likely the last 70-degree days of the season.

Behind Wednesday’s system we will turn more seasonable. Highs will slide into the 50s ahead of the weekend. This is “normal” for the end of October. The first part of Halloween weekend is looking dry.