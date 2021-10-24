10/24/2021: Sunshine fading into clouds and rain chances today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! There is frost on the pumpkin this morning. With clear and calm conditions overnight temperatures slipped back into the 30s around the Capital District and the 20s through the higher terrain. This is Albany’s coldest morning since the middle of May. If only we could have gotten these crisp mornings a little sooner. It really would have really helped the brilliance of this year’s fall foliage.

Abundant sunshine will gradually fade into clouds today. Clouds will build in from the southwest during the second part of the day. Temperatures will stay cool – we’re eyeing highs in the low to mid 50s again this morning.

Rain chances will increase heading into the overnight hours. A warm front will lift northward and bring widespread showers along with it. The hours after midnight will be wet for the entire area. Periods of locally heavy rain will be possible.

Showers will begin tapering off Monday morning. The warm front will stall near I-90. This will keep areas to the north cool and cloudy, meanwhile to the south there will be some sunshine and milder temperatures. Keep the rain gear handy this week. Our next round will develop Monday night and spill over into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be drier.

Trick-or-treaters will want to add some rain gear to their costumes. Rounds of rain will continue through Halloween weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with evening in the 40s and 50s.