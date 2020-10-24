10/24/2020: Showers this morning, then much colder weather settles in

We hope you got your fill of warm weather this past week… the colder, Fall air is headed here in a hurry! A cold front approaching from the west will set off showers this morning.

By 10 or 11, expect a bit of light rain to have drifted into the Capital Region. The activity will push into the Berkshires and southern Greens by lunchtime.

Showers will end for all of us by mid-afternoon. Despite the fact that the sun will come back out, temperatures will quickly fall behind the front. In fact, we’ll be down into the 40’s before the sun even sets!

For low temperatures on Sunday morning, we expect mid 30’s in Albany and surrounding towns. The hills, mountains, and outlying areas in general will be down below freezing and into the 20’s. Nothing we can’t deal with in this part of the country… but certainly a shock to the system after this warm stretch!

After the chilly start, afternoon highs will only briefly hit 50 on Sunday. Expect a lot of sun and a light breeze to go along with the cooler day.

Unsettled weather returns for the work week. Expect rain, at times heavy, on Monday. Showers will stick around into Tuesday, and it could get cold enough to support some wintery weather in places like the Greens and the Adirondacks. Wintry mix is possible above 2,000 feet and snow is possible on the mountaintops.

Wednesday will bring a welcome break from the cool and dreary days, with dry conditions and highs in the low 50’s.

Cold rain returns for Thursday and Friday. Stay warm and stay dry!