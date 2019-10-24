10/24/19: Early Frost, Patchy Fog-Sunny & Milder Thursday

Warm those cars up & get the scraper ready for some frost on the windshield. Temperatures are easily in the low to upper 30s under clear skies early this morning.

Watch for patchy fog in some Valley locations but this afternoon is milder & stunning!

Friday could start with a little sun but clouds will quickly take over for the day. It’s not a wash-out but some showers can sneak in by Midday-evening. The better threat for steadier rain is N & NW of Albany but everyone should have the umbrella through the day & rain gear for high school football games in the evening.

This weekend starts beautiful with sunshine & mid 50s for Saturday. Rain is likely to move in overnight into Sunday. Sunday will be a wet day with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine makes a quick return next week and temperatures are even milder in the low 60s.