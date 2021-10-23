10/23/21: More Seasonable Temps for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

I hope you get a chance and get out and enjoy the seasonable and dry weather on Sunday because it does look likely we will be seeing quite the pattern change by Sunday night with much wetter conditions and likely slightly cooler temperatures as well. A brief ridge of high pressure will begin to move in overnight tonight, this will provide us with some sunshine for the first half of Sunday.

Our next storm system is already taking shape out west. It does not look like much right now, but as we progress through Sunday afternoon it will begin to pick up moisture and very slowly move towards the northeast.

Futurecast shows the beautiful start that we expect to see for Sunday with sunshine and temperatures a bit on the frosty side, may need that extra jacket early in the morning.

Sunshine will slowly begin to be dulled out by the increase in clouds from the south and west as we progress through the afternoon and especially into the early evening hours. But thanks to the sunshine, temperatures will once again be very similar to today with highs mainly in the mid-50s, fairly reasonable for this time of year.





The rain, however, should hold off until well after dark, right now most of the guidance has the rain arriving an hour or two on either side of midnight Sunday night into early Monday morning.

During the day on Monday, I do expect the heaviest band of rain to shift northward, however, with the frontal boundary very close by we will still be dealing with mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers from time to time through Monday evening. This will keep temperatures on the cooler side as we will also be on the cool side of the frontal boundary, temperatures may struggle to get out of the upper 40s and low 50s.





Monday night into Tuesday the parent area of low pressure begins to shift south of us and to the coast. This will bring an increase in the amount of rain Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. Expect temperatures in the 40s to low 50s Tuesday afternoon as some of the rain that falls could be heavy. The good news is we do try and try things out for Wednesday and Thursday again before another system looks to bring more rain for Friday and into Saturday of next weekend. When all is said and done, models bring a range of 2-5″ of rainfall from this Sunday (10/25) through next Sunday morning (10/31). A lot can change, but this pattern is certainly more typical for the end of October. Have a great Sunday! -Rob