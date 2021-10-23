10/23/2021: Fall feel this weekend, rain for the work week

Forget about the warm start to October – the fall feel is in full swing! After upper 30’s this morning, we’ll peak in the low 50’s for afternoon highs under partly sunny skies. Today is Albany’s last 6pm or later sunset of the year. Tomorrow’s will be at 5:58, and about a month and a half it’ll be going down around 4:20.

Tonight will be a bit chillier across the region, with frost possible in much of the Capital District, and temps that drop below freezing in the higher terrain.

After the cold start tomorrow, sunny conditions will help us wind up ever so slightly warmer – expect highs in the mid 50’s. As the sun goes down, cloud cover will increase.

That will give way to an awfully rainy period. A warm front will approach us on Monday, setting up on and off showers throughout the course of the day.

Expect periods of heavier rain on Tuesday, and leftover spotty showers as the system begins to pull away on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50’s through this period.

Thursday looks to be the nicest day of the work week, with dry conditions, some sun, and highs that approach 60 from Albany and south into the Mid-Hudson. Enjoy the short break from the wet weather – rain returns with another system on Friday.



-Matt