10/23/2020: Bask in the warmth, a cool down is coming

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We are off to dewey and oddly warm start around the Capital Region. Temperatures are once again closer to our normal *high* temperature through the Hudson Valley and the Berkshires with readings in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Keep an eye out for pockets of dense fog. Visibility is already dropping in spots.

A warm front will lift through the Northeast today. This boundary is attached to a mighty low that is bringing storms and wintry precip through the Midwest.

It won’t take temperatures long to warm today. Highs will top off in the lower 70s for the Tri-Cities. Enjoy the warmth. This will likely be one of the warmest days that we see for quite some time. Sunshine will break out and the wind will pick up during the afternoon.

The cold front will move into western New York this evening with the potential for heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Locally we’ll see increasing clouds this evening. Shower activity will fall apart as it moves eastward through the night. The front reaches the Capital Region early tomorrow morning. The best chance for showers will be across the western Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley.

The bigger impact from this front will be the return of a more seasonable airmass. Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s tonight then not move much during the first part of the day tomorrow. The front will cross by lunchtime, then we’ll open the door to cooler air. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the latter part of the day.

If you’ve been holding off turning on your furnace, this will be weekend that you’ll likely have to give in. Sunday will be brisk day with temperatures starting off in the upper 20s to mid 30s and only ending up near 50°.

And the cool air is here to stay. Highs will run in the 50s as we enter the final days of October. The pattern also turns wetter next week. The best shower chances will come on Monday. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday both look a little drier.

Heads up, we “fall back” next weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends early next Sunday (November 1st) morning.