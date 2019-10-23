10/23/19: Drying Out & Becoming Brighter!

Forecast

Rain from last night & overnight will make for some wet roads for the morning commute but we’re drying out. As we continue drying-we’re going to clear the morning clouds for afternoon sun with highs warming into the lower 60s!

Winds will still be a little breezy today with gusts near 20 mph but they’ll diminish through tonight.

Today will be nice but Thursday is even better with sunshine all day & warming temperatures in the mid 60s. Thursday is easily the pick day of the week! Friday could bring a little early sun but it’ll be otherwise mostly cloudy with some showers returning for the afternoon/evening.

Saturday is still looking like the drier day of the weekend. It’ll be bright & seasonable but clouds quickly return Sunday with rain likely. As we squeeze out all the moisture on Sunday-it looks like we can dry out for early next week!

