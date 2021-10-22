10/22/2021: Cooler weather settling in

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Break out the sweaters & flannels! Cooler weather is settling in, and October will finally start to feel like it should. Overnight and early morning showers will come to an end, the rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will struggle to warm significantly, with highs only reaching the low 60’s.

Some clearing and cooler wind from the northwest will help temperatures drop off quickly tonight. Lows will ultimately drop to around 40 for Albany and other valley locations. Expect the higher terrain to record lows ranging from the mid to upper 30’s.

The weekend should end up being mostly dry, aside from perhaps some isolated patches of drizzle on Saturday. It will also be even cooler, with highs in the low to mid 50’s – actually a bit below average!

The work week looks similar in terms of temperature, but much more unsettled. Rounds of rain are expected most of Monday any into Tuesday morning, then again on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19