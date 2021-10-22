10/22/2021: Cooler weather settling in

Break out the sweaters & flannels! Cooler weather is settling in, and October will finally start to feel like it should. Overnight and early morning showers will come to an end, the rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will struggle to warm significantly, with highs only reaching the low 60’s.

Some clearing and cooler wind from the northwest will help temperatures drop off quickly tonight. Lows will ultimately drop to around 40 for Albany and other valley locations. Expect the higher terrain to record lows ranging from the mid to upper 30’s.

The weekend should end up being mostly dry, aside from perhaps some isolated patches of drizzle on Saturday. It will also be even cooler, with highs in the low to mid 50’s – actually a bit below average!

The work week looks similar in terms of temperature, but much more unsettled. Rounds of rain are expected most of Monday any into Tuesday morning, then again on Thursday.