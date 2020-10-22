10/22/2020: Slightly cooler and drier today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Yet another “cool” front passed through the Northeast last night. Now a drier northerly flow is taking over. Temperatures range from the cool 40s to the north to the warm lower 60s closer to the front that has settled downstate. Everyone is still dealing with at least some amount of cloud cover.

High pressure will build across Quebec today. We’ll end up a little cooler and a little drier than yesterday. The early clouds will break to reveal some sunshine this afternoon. We’ll shave a few degrees off of yesterday’s high and settle for the mid to upper 60s today around the Capital Region.

Once again we can’t rule out a stray late-day shower to the north and west of Albany. This storm track has been well established so far this week. A warm front from the next system in the parade of disturbances will try and nose northward this evening.

Overnight with the warm front in the neighborhood our skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible, especially this evening. Temperatures will settle closer to our normal high temperature with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

We’ve been talking about it all week, the best is yet to come. The aforementioned warm front will give temperatures another jolt tomorrow. Highs will return to the lower 70s around the Capital Region and the Mohawk Valley. Everyone will enjoy above-normal temperatures and sunshine to wrap up the week.

The wind will pick up later tomorrow ahead of a “more impactful” cold front. Showers look to fall apart as the activity moves across New York state. Very isolated showers may hang together into Saturday morning. The bigger story will be the arrival of more seasonable air.

High temperatures will turn downward over the weekend. However the temperature drop is just bringing us closer to where we should be this time of year. The cooler air is here to stay through next week. As for showers, activity will start creeping back into the Capital Region Sunday night. The pattern will turn wetter during the first part of next week.