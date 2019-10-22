10/22/19: Mostly Cloudy, Showers By 3-5 PM & Rain Tonight

Stubborn low clouds & patchy fog can be expected this morning. We won’t see the sunshine like we had yesterday but instead clouds rule & there can be some early mist/drizzle with some of the fog. We’re otherwise dry as we wait for the showers by the mid-late afternoon.

Temperatures will be at their warmest around 1-3 PM before the showers start moving in.

This cold front will push east tonight and ahead of it-we’re going to get wet. Showers start picking up by 3-5 PM with steadier & heavier rain after 7-8 PM. We can expect rain overnight with stronger winds gusting as high as 30-35 mph.

Showers should exit by 6-7 AM Wednesday and we’ll quickly turn brighter with a good mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures will warm to near 60°.

Thursday is looking great with sunshine & “milder” temperatures in the mid 60s. Friday should start dry with some sun before increasing clouds take over & a shower or two can move in at night. The weekend is looking good yet cool with some shower threats by the late afternoon-evening of Sunday. Shower threat looks a little better by Monday-we’ll keep you updated.