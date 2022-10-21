The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Friday! The recent fall chill is finally in the rearview. Temperatures will get back on track this afternoon following a frosty start. We are heading for the highs around 60 degrees today.

Temperatures will cool quickly once the sun goes down. So layer up if you’re heading to a high school football game. It would be a great evening for a bonfire too. By morning temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend! There’s plenty of sunshine on the way along with even warmer temperatures. Highs will skip right ahead to the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday won’t be all day. Clouds will build in throughout the day. Showers from a coastal low will following as we head into Sunday evening. Areas east of Albany will have a better chance to get wet. Shower chances will slip over into Monday.

A run of above-average temperatures will continue next week. An upper-level feature will also keep at least a shower chance going through Thursday.