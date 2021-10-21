10/21/2021: Last call for the 70s

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! October, more like “hot-ober” this year. If the month ended today this would be Albany’s warmest October on record. We’ll add another 70-degree to this month’s tally. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with some of the warmest readings for the Capital District, the mid-Hudson Valley, and western New England.

The gush of warmth comes ahead of a fast-moving disturbance. A storm system will race out of the Great Lakes region today. Showers will hold off for our area until after dark.

A line of showers will enter the Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley around 10 PM. Activity will quickly splash through the Hudson Valley around midnight. All of the rain will be whisked into New England during the wee hours of the morning. Everyone will be dry well before wake up on Friday.

Get set for a reality check. Friday will be a cooler, more seasonable day. The Hudson Valley and areas to the east will be around 60°. This is just the beginning of a cool down.

We will switch gears and talk about cooler than normal temperatures into the final days of October. Highs will slip into the 50s starting this weekend. Lows will be in the frosty and freezing range as well.