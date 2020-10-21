10/21/2020: Warm and breezy with a late-day shower or storm

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We’re getting the day started with pesky low clouds, fog, and patchy drizzle. Visibility is limited in some spots. Take it slow through the foggy areas this morning. Meanwhile, temperatures are off to a mild start in the 40s.

Just as one front clears, another is waiting to move in. A backdoor cold front has settled downstate. It will come back to the north as a warm front this morning. This boundary is connected to a fast-moving that will zip through the Great Lakes and into southern Canada. The set up will put the Capital Region in the warm sector.

The morning clouds will break to reveal sunshine into the second half of the day. After a slow start, this afternoon will be unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 70s for the Capital Region.

The wind will pick up as the warm front bubbles northward. Wind gusts will top 25 mph starting early this afternoon. Conditions will remain breezy through this evening following the passage of a cold front.

A warm, breezy, and partly sunny afternoon will culminate in a few late-day showers and storms. A weakening cold front will drop through Upstate New York this evening. The front should have just enough “juice” left to produce isolated storms across the southern Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley. The line will weaken as it moves into the Capital Region.

Showers will diminish before midnight. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm. Highs will slip back into the 60s. There will be more sunshine and the wind will back off.

We are saving the best weather for the end of the week. Temperatures will return to the 70s on Friday. There will a good amount of sunshine too.

The pattern is trending cooler and wetter through the weekend and into early next week. High temperatures will trend closer to normal by the end of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be dry for most. Early next week looks to be off to a rather wet start.