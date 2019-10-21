10/21/19: Dense AM Fog, Beautiful Afternoon

Dense fog is the story this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM as the fog can be limiting visibility down to a 1/4 mile or even less for folks especially Albany-north.

As the fog can linger as late as 9-10 AM, the day will quickly improve! Sunshine is plentiful today with highs warming into the lower 60s!

Tuesday will start dry with increasing clouds. Keep the umbrella handy for the afternoon with showers developing by the mid to late afternoon. I think the night will get wetter after sunset with overnight rain lingering into Wednesday AM.

There are a couple bumps in the road with our forecast…Thursday is looking nice before a shower or two can sneak in late Friday? The weekend looks to feature plenty of dry time but we can’t completely rule out a shower both days. We’ll watch it closely & bring updates as we get closer…