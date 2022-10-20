The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! Yesterday was the low point of this fall cold snap. It was Albany’s coolest day since late April. There’s just one more hurdle before temperatures start warming again.

From another frosty start to a brisk and breezy afternoon. Highs will only top off in the 50s. The area will be split when it comes the cloud cover. The western Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, and parts of the North Country will be cloudier than everyone else. The Taconics and the Berkshires will enjoy total sun today.

Skies clear and the wind goes calm tonight. It will be our third frosty night in a row.

The fall chill finally ships out tomorrow. Temperatures will take a milder turn and keep warming into the weekend. Highs could push 70-degree on Saturday.

The seasonably warm air is here to stay for a little while. Highs will stay in the mid 60s through the middle of next week.